Raphaël Lessard to Once Again Sport the Lions' Colors

July 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions are proud to announce that young race car driver Raphaël Lessard will once again represent the Lions' colors during the NASCAR Canada event at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R).

Last summer, in the main event of the GP3R, the Beauce native and his #7 car finished on the third step of the podium, behind Marc-Antoine Camirand and Alex Labbé. It's worth noting that the Lions-themed car started the race from 11th position on the starting grid.

Raphaël Lessard is thrilled to be back at the GP3R and to represent the Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Rivières Lions for a second consecutive year:

"I'm excited and proud to represent the Lions again this year. The bar is high - I definitely want to win the championship, just like the Lions did this year. Last year, I finished third, so now I need to climb the remaining two steps of the podium to take first place, but the competition will definitely be fierce again this year."

The car that the young driver will race will be unveiled sometime next week, just a few days before hitting the track at the GP3R circuit.







ECHL Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.