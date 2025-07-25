Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Oliver Chau

July 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Oliver Chau on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Chau, 27, returns to the Everblades for a fourth consecutive season. Last year, while serving as the club's captain, Chau scored 23 goals with 25 assists through 58 games before adding four goals and five assists in 15 postseason games.

Overall, during his Everblades tenure, Chau has 62 goals and 83 assists for 145 points over 170 games in a Florida sweater, alongside 20 goals and 29 assists over 57 playoff games. The Oakville, Ontario native helped Florida win the Kelly Cup in 2023 and 2024, winning the June M. Kelly Award as playoff MVP in 2024.

Before turning pro, Chau helped UMass win the 2021 NCAA National Championship, their first in program history. In juniors, he was named the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Rookie of the Year in 2017 with the Brooks Bandits, who he helped win the league championship that season.







