Ghost Pirates Sign Gregga, Jeffers

July 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Friday the team has signed forwards Kyle Jeffers and Connor Gregga to ECHL deals for the 2025-26 season.

Jeffers, 26, had seven goals and seven assists in 46 games with Savannah last season. The Oviedo, FL, native completed his first full professional season in 2024-25 following a 19-game tenure with the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24. In total, Jeffers has registered 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 65 career games.

"I've learned that you can't be one-dimensional in this league, especially this division; you need to bring multiple attributes to the table to be successful," Jeffers said. "I'm looking forward to this season and making a push for the Kelly Cup."

Gregga, 24, scored two goals and one assist in 17 contests with the Ghost Pirates in 2024-25. The Markham, ON, native joined Savannah from Long Island University, where he played 33 games and had 12 points (four goals, eight assists). Additionally, Gregga played four years at Minnesota State University-Mankato, appearing in 83 outings.

"The fan support in Savannah is unbelievable," Gregga said. "Their passion and energy create one of the best atmospheres in the league, and it's something you feel every time you hit the ice. I want to come back and build off that momentum we had next season."

Gregga and Jeffers join Nick Granowicz, Keaton Pehrson and Liam Walsh as the players signed to ECHL contracts by the Ghost Pirates for the 2025-26 season.







