Nick Canade Returns for Fourth Season with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Nick Canade to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Canade, 25, enters his fifth professional season, fourth with Idaho, after tallying 30 points (17G, 13A) and 100 penalty minutes in 59 games last season. He led the club with six fighting majors while his 17 goals were fourth most. From Feb. 22 until the end of the regular season he tied for third among all ECHL skaters scoring 13 goals in 22 games while notching three assists after notching 14 points (4G, 10A) in his first 37 games of the year.

The Mississauga, ON native has appeared in 167 career regular season games with the Steelheads over the last three seasons accumulating 63 points (27G, 36A) and 268 penalty minutes while skating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games, registering six points (1G, 5A) and 38 penalty minutes. He has been the recipient of the Steelheads Sean Rhodes Unsung Hero Award the last two seasons, given to an Idaho Steelheads player that is a selfless member of the team that is constantly looking for ways to improve the team in whatever way they can.

The 5-foot-9, 165lb left-handed shooter began his professional career in Finland with RoKi(Metsis) during the 2021-22 campaign, where he registered 19 points (3G, 16A) in 49 games. Before professional hockey, he played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Mississauga Steelheads from 2017-20, accumulating 76 points (29G, 47A) in 177 games. He served as an Assistant Captain in his final two seasons and was awarded the OHL Humanitarian of the Year (Dan Snyder Trophy) during the 2018-19 season.

