Worcester Railers HC Sign Jake Stevens for 2025-26 Season

July 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jake Stevens to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Stevens, 28, comes to Worcester for his third professional season. The 6'2", 205 lb defenseman has 20 points (4G, 16A) in 70 ECHL games played to go with 41 penalty minutes and a -3 rating. Stevens spent the 2024-25 season between the Maine Mariners and Tahoe Knight Monsters, as well as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey league. Stevens had five assists in six games in Roanoke.

"Stevens is a player that we really look forward to having on the team this year, Tuzzolino said. "He is a simple, first pass defenseman who will do whatever it takes to help his team succeed. That is the exact type of culture we are trying to create here in Worcester. "

Prior to professional hockey, the Naperville, IL native played five seasons of NCAA Division I hockey between the St. Lawrence University Saints and the Long Island University Sharks. Stevens was an ECAC champion with St. Lawrence during the 2020-21 season, where he assisted on the game-tying goal in the championship game against Quinnipiac with under four minutes to go in regulation. St. Lawrence went on to win in overtime, 3-2. In 149 collegiate games, he had 57 points (11G, 46A) to go with 83 penalty minutes and a -4 rating. Before his collegiate career, Stevens played in two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Victoria Grizzlies, where he was dubbed BCHL Top Defenseman for the 2016-17 season.

"I think this team has every piece needed to win a lot of hockey games," Stevens said. "I think we're going to bring a lot of energy to the building every game... I think it's going to be really special."

The Railers have announced eight players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Stevens joins Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the eighth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder.







