Keegan Iverson Adds Size, Grit and Experience to Oilers Lineup

July 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the re-signing of power forward Keegan Iverson for the 2025-26 season

Iverson, 32, joined the Oilers from the Norfolk Admirals at the 2025 trade deadline, registering four points (2g, 2a) and 16 PIM in eight regular season games. The 85th selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft also appeared in all six Oilers' postseason contests, potting one goal and one assist.

"Keegan brings a real physical presence," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He has a knack for feeling out the temperature of a game and knows when to turn it up. He hits like a truck and he he's able to get under the opponents' skin. He proved to be an important addition for us, utilizing his heavy and accurate shot to score some big goals for us in his short time here. Instantly we saw he is a great locker room guy and he showed why he's a player that's been a key piece on some successful teams over the years. We are glad to have Keegan back and look forward to what he can do being with the team from the start of the year."

The first announced signing with AHL experience, Iverson has 13 AHL appearances over two separate stints with the Ontario Reign in addition to skating in 232 ECHL games - placing him 15 games shy of veteran status. During his ECHL career, the six-foot-three, 215-pound forward has compiled 61 points (20g, 41a) and 537 PIM with stops in Manchester, Indy, Rapid City, Norfolk and Tulsa. Iverson's career best came with Manchester during his rookie season, notching 18 points (6g, 12a) in 35 games. A career postseason asset, Iverson has appeared in the Kelly Cup playoffs with all four clubs he has been eligible with, helping Rapid City and Norfolk snap droughts of six and eight seasons respectively.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota native played for Portland of WHL before turning pro, notching 190 points (80g, 110a), 382 PIM and a +47 rating in 293 regular season game with the Winterhawks, captaining the squad for the 2016-17 season. The former Rangers' prospect played in six separate WHL postseasons, finishing with 25 points (9g, 16a) in 71 playoff games played - tied for 24th most in league history. Iverson reached the Western Conference Final four times and the WHL Final thrice, including a 17-game Ed Chynoweth Cup-hoisting campaign in 2013. That same season the Minnesotan helped team USA capture bronze at the U17 World Hockey Challenge before representing his country again the following year at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

Iverson joins Tyler Poulsen and Josh Nelson in the announced Oilers' signing for the 2025-26 season. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.

