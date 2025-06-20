Oilers Add Defenseman Pito Walton with Completion of Futures Deals

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the acquisition of defenseman Pito Walton from the Worcester Railers, completing a future considerations deal that sent Jack Clement to the Kalamazoo Wings.

Walton, 25, returns to the Mountain Division, having appeared on 23 occasions with division-rival Idaho last season in addition to separate, 14-game stints with Savannah and Worcester. The American defenseman finished the 2024-25 campaign with 11 points (3g, 8a) in 58 games.

"Pito is a player that had a strong D1 career," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "We saw him a bit with Idaho, so we have seen more than just film. He has good skating ability and size and isn't afraid to get the puck to the net. Finding right-handed defensemen is also always beneficial when trying to balance pairings handedness on the back end. We look forward to seeing him compete in camp and what he brings to the table with this next step in his career."

Walton logged five ECHL games split among Florida and Savannah in 2023-24 upon completion of a productive collegiate career. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman collected 38 points (12g, 26a) in 88 contests with the Princeton University Tigers before he Peapack, New Jersey native left the Garden State for Northeastern University, racking up 17 points (5g, 12a) in 36 games with the Huskies. Walton also attended Toronto Maple Leafs development camp in 2023 - the summer of his transfer.

In 5 career games against Tulsa - all with Idaho - Walton logged 15 shots from the Steelheads' blue line. Tulsa's newest asset also notched three points (2g, 1a) in three games against Trois Rivieres while with Worcester. The Oilers will see the reigning Kelly Cup Champion Lions for the first time in franchise history on March 25, 2026.

The right-handed blueliner played just one season of junior hockey before becoming an Ivy Leaguer, earning BCHL All-Rooke honors in a 36-point (8g, 28a) 58-game campaign with the Coquitlam Express.

In a separate move, Tulsa sent Paxton Leroux to Reading, satisfying the future considerations deal that sent Parker Aucoin from the Royals to Tulsa on Nov. 25, 2024. Leroux recorded one assist and 23 PIM in 11 games with the Oilers, while AuCoin skated 23 times with Tulsa, scoring one goal and one assist before being released on Feb. 2, 2025.

Tulsa begins its 74th season on Friday, Oct. 17 in Coralville, Iowa, taking on the Iowa Heartlanders at 7 p.m. CT inside Xtream Arena.

The Oilers' home opener is the following Friday, Oct. 24 at BOK Center, hosting the Tahoe Knight Monsters for a 7:05 p.m. tilt.

