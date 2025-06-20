Americans Complete Futures Trade

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Liam Gorman with the Allen Americans

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, announced the completion of a futures trade this afternoon.

The Americans traded the rights to forward Liam Gorman, to the Maine Mariners, completing a futures trade from last season that brought forward Ayden MacDonald to Allen. Gorman appeared in 62 games last year for the Americans and had 17 points (6 goals and 11 assists).

The native of Arlington, Massachusetts, is a former sixth round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Americans will open their 17th season of professional hockey this October. Stay tuned for player announcements, and the opening of training camp in the coming weeks.

