Cory Thomas' Rights Traded to Orlando

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release


TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have completed the trade from March 20 that brought Andrew Coxhead to Trois-Rivières, by sending the ECHL rights of defenseman Cory Thomas to the Orlando Solar Bears (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).

Acquired from the Utah Grizzlies (affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche) midway through the 2023-2024 season, Thomas went on to play 80 regular-season games and 17 playoff contests in a Lions uniform.

The towering defenseman also recorded 14 points during his time in Trois-Rivières.

