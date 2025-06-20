Gladiators Acquire Defenseman Jack Robilotti as Futures Trades Are Completed with Orlando, Wheeling, & Bloomington

June 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have made three transactions to complete futures deals made with Orlando, Wheeling, and Bloomington during the 2024-25 season.

The Gladiators have acquired defenseman Jack Robilotti from the Bloomington Bison, satisfying a deal made on December 2nd, 2024, that sent forward Josh Boyer to Bloomington. Robilotti, 23, appeared in eight games with the Bison during the 2024-25 season, notching one assist in his time in the Midwest. The native of New York, NY, played five seasons of NCAA hockey from 2020 to 2025. He scored 6 goals and 11 assists in 125 games over four seasons with the College of the Holy Cross from 2020-2024, and 2 goals and 4 assists in 36 games with UMass-Lowell from 2024-2025 prior to joining the Bison.

Atlanta has traded forward Tyler Drevitch to the Orlando Solar Bears to complete a transaction from October 28, 2024, that sent forward Randy Hernandez to Atlanta. Drevitch, 29, appeared in 25 games with Atlanta last season recording 3 goals and 2 assists.

Randy Hernandez is headed to the Wheeling Nailers to complete a trade that occurred on October 12, 2024, in which Wheeling traded forward Filip Forsmark to the Gladiators. Hernandez, 26, scored 11 goals and 9 assists for 20 points in 65 games with the Gladiators last season.







