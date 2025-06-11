Catton & Miller Join Gladiators as Account Executives

Duluth, GA - Atlanta Gladiators President, Jared Youngman, has announced the addition of two new Account Executives to the team's staff. Tyler Catton and Harley Miller will be joining the team's front office staff ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Tyler Catton, a native of Woodstock, GA, graduated from the University of South Carolina in May of 2025 with a degree in Sports Management with a double minor in both Sports Media and Data Science. Catton previously worked with Training Legends Baseball, based in Marietta, GA, in Baseball and Tournament Operations and the University of South Carolina baseball team in Statistics and Recruiting prior to joining the Gladiators. He was also the President and Captain of the University of South Carolina Ultimate Frisbee team.

From Rock City, IL, Harley Miller attended Northern Illinois University graduating Summa Cum Laude in May of 2025 with a degree in Sports Management with a minor in Business Administration. While attending NIU, Miller was a part of a Sports Sales team, the Campus Activities Board, Women's Club Softball, and was an RA within Housing. She spent two years with the Activities Board at NIU and completed an internship with the school's University Softball Program this past spring.

"I'm thrilled to add Tyler and Harley to our team," said Gladiators President, Jared Youngman. "They both possess the skills and qualities that we were looking for as we continue to grow our team staff and culture for this upcoming season, and I can't wait for them to get started," he said.







