Gladiators Release 2024-25 Protected List

June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their protected players list from the 2024-25 season. The list features 25 players, consisting of 17 forwards, 7 defensemen, and one goaltender. The full list can be found below sorted by position group.

Forwards (17): Easton Armstrong, Mickey Burns, Joey Cipollone, Ryan Cranford, Carson Denomie, Tyler Drevitch, Ryan Francis, Mitchell Fossier, Connor Galloway, Chase Gresock, Randy Hernandez, Eric Neiley, Jackson Pierson, Cody Sylvester, Alex Whelan, Nick Wong, Alex Young

Defensemen (7): Dylan Carabia, Brenden Datema, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Anthony Firriolo, Andrew Jarvis, Derek Topatigh, Zach Yoder

Goaltenders (1): Drew DeRidder

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2024-25 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2024-25 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25.







