Rush Announce 2025 Protected List

June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday its protected list of players ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Rush placed 29 players on their protected list, consisting of 17 forwards, ten defensemen, and two goaltenders. These players' ECHL rights are retained by Rapid City. Teams are permitted to protect as many players as they wish.

This is the first critical date for the 2025 offseason as ECHL clubs begin to form their rosters. Rapid City begins their 18th season on Friday, October 17th at the Kansas City Mavericks.

The following players have been placed on the Rush's protected list:

Forwards

Ryan Wagner

Blake Bennett

Chaz Smedsrud

Maurizio Colella

Braeden Tuck

Jackson Leppard

Luke Mylymok

Garrett Klotz

Parker Bowman

Jack Jeffers

David Gagnon

Jonathan Yantsis

Brett Davis

Patrick Polino

Keanu Yamamoto

Brett Gravelle

Jake Stella

Defensemen

Billy Constantinou

Mitchell Smith

Dalton Skelly

Chase Pauls

Artyom Borshyov

Aaron Hyman

Brady Pouteau

Charles Martin

Tyson Helgesen

Zach Taylor

Goaltenders

Christian Propp

Nathan Torchia

2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets are on sale now! In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.