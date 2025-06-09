Rush Announce 2025 Protected List
June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday its protected list of players ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The Rush placed 29 players on their protected list, consisting of 17 forwards, ten defensemen, and two goaltenders. These players' ECHL rights are retained by Rapid City. Teams are permitted to protect as many players as they wish.
This is the first critical date for the 2025 offseason as ECHL clubs begin to form their rosters. Rapid City begins their 18th season on Friday, October 17th at the Kansas City Mavericks.
The following players have been placed on the Rush's protected list:
Forwards
Ryan Wagner
Blake Bennett
Chaz Smedsrud
Maurizio Colella
Braeden Tuck
Jackson Leppard
Luke Mylymok
Garrett Klotz
Parker Bowman
Jack Jeffers
David Gagnon
Jonathan Yantsis
Brett Davis
Patrick Polino
Keanu Yamamoto
Brett Gravelle
Jake Stella
Defensemen
Billy Constantinou
Mitchell Smith
Dalton Skelly
Chase Pauls
Artyom Borshyov
Aaron Hyman
Brady Pouteau
Charles Martin
Tyson Helgesen
Zach Taylor
Goaltenders
Christian Propp
Nathan Torchia
