Icemen Announce 2025 Protected List of Players

June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's protected list of players from the 2024-25 season. This is the first of a several-step process that ECHL teams use to begin building their rosters for the 2025-26 season.

The Icemen protected a total of 21 players. The following is a complete list of players protected by the Icemen. Please note any player on an NHL or AHL contract last season may not be eligible to be placed on the protected list.

Goaltenders (2)

Matt Vernon

Justen Close

Defensemen (8)

Ivan Chukarov

Jacob Panetta

Carter Allen

Connor Russell

Brayden Hislop

Garrett Van Wyhe

Lord-Anthony Grissom

Cameron Supryka

Forwards (11)

Derek Lodermeier

Chris Grando

Craig Martin

Justin McRae

Logan Cockerill

Liam Coughlin

Christopher Brown

Dalton Duhart

Brody Crane

Davis Koch

Chase Lang

Brendan Harris (F), Ty Cheveldayoff (F), Olivier Nadeau (F), Noah Laaouan (D) and Peter Tischke (D) all played under an NHL or AHL contract during the 2024-25 season and cannot be added to this ECHL protected list.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2024-25 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2024-25 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25.

Icemen's Home Opener!

The Icemen's Home Opener is set for November 7 against the Atlanta Gladiators at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.







