Maine Mariners Announce 2025 Protected List

June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their 2025 Protected List on Monday, containing 30 players whose ECHL rights are retained by the Mariners. The Protected List is the first phase in a three-step offseason process in which teams can protect playing rights through the signing period. The list does not include players on AHL or NHL contracts and is not equal to a signing. The Protected List is as follows:

FORWARDS (17): Robert Cronin, Wyllum Deveaux, Alex DiPaolo, Linus Hemstrom, Jacob Hudson, Nick Jermain, Carter Johnson, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Xander Lamppa, Lynden McCallum, Josh Nixon, Felix Pare, Matthew Philip, Christian Sarlo, Jackson Stewart, Sebastian Vidmar, Chase Zieky

DEFENSEMEN (12): Justin Bean, Christian Berger, Gabriel Chicoine, Cory Dennis, Darien Kielb, James Marooney, Zachary Massicotte, Andrew Peski, Nate Schweitzer, Alex Sheehy, Tristan Thompson, Michael Underwood

GOALTENDERS (1): Brad Arvanitis

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2024-25 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2024-25 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs are also on sale and new this coming season, contain 12 ticket vouchers. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Group tickets and premium seating options will be available in the coming weeks, with single game tickets on sale in September.







