Nailers Announce 2025 Protected List

June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2025 Protected List.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2024-25 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

The Wheeling Nailers Protected List consists of the following 24 players:

D Davis Bunz

G Jaxon Castor

F Cédric Desruisseaux

D David Drake

F James Hardie

D Finn Harding

F Nick Hutchison

F David Jankowski

D Brent Johnson

F Matt Koopman

F Tanner Laderoute

F Peter Laviolette III

F Eli Lieffers

F Jordan Martel

D Chris Ortiz

D Chase Pietila

F Matthew Quercia

D Louie Roehl

F Sam Ruffin

D Aidan Sutter

D Brandon Tabakin

F Cole Tymkin

F Mitch Walinski

F Jack Works

This is the first key date for ECHL teams in the 2025 offseason. The next two key dates are June 20th, when all future considerations trades must be completed, then June 22nd, when Season Ending Rosters are due. To keep up with all player movement during the offseason and what everything means, visit the team's Offseason Central page at https://wheelingnailers.com/team/offseason-central.







