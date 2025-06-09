Swamp Rabbits Announce 2025 Protected List

June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced the team's 2025 Protected List today, consisting of 32 players.

The Protected List is the first stage in off-season roster construction in the ECHL. Following the Protected List, teams will need to complete future considerations trades by June 20th and subsequently submit their Season-Ending Roster on June 22nd. Teams are then permitted to begin signing players to ECHL SPC's on June 23rd, then look forward to the next checkpoint of issuing eight qualifying offers on July 7th.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2024-25 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2024-25 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25.

Below is the Swamp Rabbits 2025 Protected List:

GOALTENDERS (3)

Pierce Charleson

Mattias Shool

Kolby Hay

DEFENSEMEN (9)

Conner Hutchison

Jacob Modry

JD Greenway

Ethan Cap

Joe Leahy

Tristan De Jong

Miles Gendron

Dustin Geregach

Jordan Power

FORWARDS (20)

Sam Coatta

Ben Freeman

PJ Fletcher

Carter Souch

Brett Kemp

Zach Tupker

Josh McKechney

Arvid Caderoth

Casey Dornbach

Austin Heidemann

Stepan Timofeyev

Brent Pedersen

Tyson Fawcett

Austin Saint

Ben Poisson

Jack Brackett

Kyle Haskins

Stuart Rolofs

Ryan O'Hara

Dawson Tritt







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.