Thank You, Fans Joinus for Our End of Season Event on Tuesday, June 10
June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
What a season, T-Town! Join us as we celebrate everything the 2024-25 season had to offer-including our third trip to the Kelly Cup Finals, a full season of sold-out games, and more!
Tuesday, June 10
5-7 p.m. (Team Autograph Session: 5:15-6 p.m.)
Huntington Center
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Following the 45-minute autograph session on the main concourse, hear from head coach Pat Mikesch (and maybe even a player or two!) as they look back on one of the greatest Walleye seasons of all-time.
This event is free and open to the public, but we ask that you please RSVP.
