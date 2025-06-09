Thank You, Fans Joinus for Our End of Season Event on Tuesday, June 10

What a season, T-Town! Join us as we celebrate everything the 2024-25 season had to offer-including our third trip to the Kelly Cup Finals, a full season of sold-out games, and more!

Tuesday, June 10

5-7 p.m. (Team Autograph Session: 5:15-6 p.m.)

Huntington Center

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Following the 45-minute autograph session on the main concourse, hear from head coach Pat Mikesch (and maybe even a player or two!) as they look back on one of the greatest Walleye seasons of all-time.

This event is free and open to the public, but we ask that you please RSVP.







