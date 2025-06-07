Dominant Offensive Effort Ends in Game 5 Loss to Lions

June 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions in Game 5 of the Kelly Cup Finals. The final score was 4-1 as Toledo would fall 4-1 in the series.

The Walleye left absolutely everything out on the ice and gave it their all, but ran into a piping-hot goaltender who saved 48 of Toledo's 49 shots.

How it Happened:

Toledo came out with some desperation in Game 5, playing like their season is on the line. Toledo outshot Trois-Rivières 16-6 in the first period and went Ã¢..." on the penalty kill.

Trois-Rivières struck first as they have in every game thus far after a controversial penalty call on Toledo. Anthony Beauregard made it 1-0 on the power play at 11:29 of the period.

Toledo continued to fight, playing one of their best periods in all of the playoffs, but nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.

With halfway to go in the game, Toledo outplayed and outshot Trois-Rivières heavily, with SOG being 27-10. As the Lions spoiled another Walleye power play, the Fish continued to dominate offensively. After 40 minutes of play, the score remained 1-0 in favor of the Lions but the Walleye outshot 38-15. Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin played lights out, keeping Trois-Rivières in the game.

Toledo was finally able to get one on the board and tie it up at one at 5:17 of the third period. Billy Moskal had the sole assist on the goal as Toledo would look to continue their momentum.

However, the Lions restored their lead at 8:58 as Chris Jandric made it 2-1 as Toledo would continue their fight from behind.

Despite all efforts to tie it back up, nothing was going past Cavallin.

Trois-Rivières sealed the deal with two empty net goals as Toledo would fall 4-1 in Game 5 of the Kelly Cup Finals. The Lions would take the series with four wins to one.

