Trois-Rivières Claims 2025 Kelly Cup Title

June 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec - The Trois-Rivières Lions captured the 2025 Kelly Cup title with a 4-1 win over the Toledo Walleye in Game 5 of the 2025 Kelly Cup Finals in front of a standing-room only crowd of 4,777 fans at Colisée Vidéotron.

Trois-Rivières, which was appearing in the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in team history, becomes the second Canadian team in ECHL history to win the title, joining the Newfoundland Growlers who won the Kelly Cup in 2019.

Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin earned the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award as the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Cavallin went 15-5 with a 1.53 goals-against average in 20 postseason appearances. He allowed two goals or less in 17 of his 20 outings.

2025 Kelly Cup Finals

Game 1 - Trois-Rivières 1 at Toledo 3

Game 2 - Trois-Rivières 5 at Toledo 1

Game 3 - Toledo 1 at Trois-Rivières 3

Game 4 - Toledo 1 at Trois-Rivières 2

Game 5 - Toledo 1 at Trois-Rivieres 4

Kelly Cup Champions

2025 - Trois-Rivières defeated Toledo, 4 games to 1

2024 - Florida defeated Kansas City, 4 games to 1

2023 - Florida defeated Idaho, 4 games to 0

2022 - Florida defeated Toledo, 4 games to 1

2021 - Fort Wayne defeated South Carolina, 3 games to 1

2020 - Playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19

2019 - Newfoundland defeated Toledo, 4 games to 2

2018 - Colorado defeated Florida, 4 games to 3

2017 - Colorado defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 0

2016 - Allen defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

2015 - Allen defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 3

2014 - Alaska defeated Cincinnati, 4 games to 2

2013 - Reading defeated Stockton, 4 games to 1

2012 - Florida defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 1

2011 - Alaska defeated Kalamazoo, 4 games to 1

2010 - Cincinnati defeated Idaho, 4 games to 1

2009 - South Carolina defeated Alaska, 4 games to 3

2008 - Cincinnati defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 2

2007 - Idaho defeated Dayton, 4 games to 1

2006 - Alaska defeated Gwinnett, 4 games to 1

2005 - Trenton defeated Florida, 4 games to 2

2004 - Idaho defeated Florida, 4 games to 1

2003 - Atlantic City defeated Columbia, 4 games to 1

2002 - Greenville defeated Dayton, 4 games to 0

2001 - South Carolina defeated Trenton, 4 games to 1

2000 - Peoria defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 2

1999 - Mississippi defeated Richmond, 4 games to 3

1998 - Hampton Roads defeated Pensacola, 4 games to 2

1997 - South Carolina defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 1

Riley Cup Champions

1996 - Charlotte defeated Jacksonville, 4 games to 0

1995 - Richmond defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1994 - Toledo defeated Raleigh, 4 games to 1

1993 - Toledo defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

1992 - Hampton Roads defeated Louisville, 4 games to 0

1991 - Hampton Roads defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1990 - Greensboro defeated Winston-Salem, 4 games to 1

1989 - Carolina defeated Johnstown, 4 games to 3







ECHL Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.