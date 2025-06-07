ECHL Transactions - June 7
June 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 7, 2025
Toledo:
add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve
add Will Hillman, F activated from reserve
delete Colby Ambrosio, F placed on reserve
delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve
delete Tommy Cormier, F placed on reserve
