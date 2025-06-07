ECHL Transactions - June 7

June 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 7, 2025

Toledo:

add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

add Will Hillman, F activated from reserve

delete Colby Ambrosio, F placed on reserve

delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve

delete Tommy Cormier, F placed on reserve







