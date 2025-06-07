Reading Royals 20th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament on Monday, October 13

Reading, PA - Grab your clubs and help the Reading Royals kick off the 2025-26 season in an annual charity-based golf outing titled The Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament, presented by Supreme Ceilings, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Moselem Springs Golf Club (684 Eagle Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522).

"We are excited once again to bring the fans and team together for the Royals charitable golf outing," said David Farrar, Team President of the Reading Royals. "The event is always a wonderful opportunity for fans to meet and interact with the players they'll see on the ice in October."

Entering its 20th outing, the Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament features 18-rounds of shotgun scramble style golf with the added features of both a putting and longest drive contest, as well as mulligans and a closest to the pin with Royals players, coaches, front office staff and, or course, Slapshot! The event includes a provided lunch, one golf cart per team, raffle prizes and green fees.

Schedule of Events (*Rain or Shine):

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Registration/Light Breakfast

9:30 a.m. - Shotgun Scramble

1:00 p.m. - Prizes/Lunch

Throughout the Outing - Putting Contest, Mulligans, Closest to the Pin, Long Drive Contest

About Slapshot Charities:

"Slapshot Charities" provides assistance to charitable organizations throughout Reading and the surrounding area serving underprivileged and disadvantaged youth and their families through fundraising activities, charitable drives related to the provision of educational and recreational opportunities for children and carry on and promote charitable grants or donations as well as educational activities related to, or which may assist the accomplishment of such purposes.







