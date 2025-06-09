Idaho Steelheads Announce 2025-26 Season Protected List

June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the club's protected list for the 2025-26 season.

The Idaho Steelheads protected list consists of 27 players including 20 forwards, seven defensemen.

Forwards (20): C.J. Walker, Mark Rassell, Mason McCarty, Mark Olver, Jordan Kawaguchi, Wade Murphy, Ryan Foss, Jack Becker, Tyson Empey, Connor MacEachern, Mason Nevers, Demetrios Koumontzis, Christophe Fillion, Brendan Hoffmann, A.J. White, Jade Miller, Ty Pelton-Byce, Patrick Moynihan, Kaleb Pearson, and Nick Canade.

Defensemen (7): Ryan Gagnon, Patrick Kudla, Reece Harsch, Jason Horvath, Cody Haiskanen, Trevor Zins, and Matt Register.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2024-25 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2024-25 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25.

