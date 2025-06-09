The Trois-Rivières Lions Are Kelly Cup Champions
June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) were crowned Kelly Cup Champions after winning Game 5 of the ECHL Finals with a 4-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye (affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings). For the second time in less than 24 hours, the organization set a new attendance record at the Colisée Vidéotron, drawing a crowd of 4,777 fans.
In the opening period, the visiting team had several scoring opportunities but were once again stymied by a composed Luke Cavallin, who turned aside all 16 shots he faced in the first frame. At the other end of the ice, Anthony Beauregard opened the scoring for the Lions with a power-play goal.
Toledo kept up the pressure in the second period, firing 22 shots at Cavallin, who stood tall once again and turned them all aside. The Lions had fewer chances, registering just 9 shots on Jan Bednar.
The visitors finally solved the "Cavallin puzzle" in the third period with a major-league caliber shot. But once again, Ron Choules' squad showed character and resilience, as Chris Jandric scored the game-winning goal with less than 10 minutes to play. Wyatt McLeod and Alex Beaucage sealed the win with empty-net goals.
1st Star: Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions
2nd Star: Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions
3rd Star: Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions
