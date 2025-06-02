Lions Even the Kelly Cup Final Series

June 2, 2025

Toledo, Ohio - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have evened the Kelly Cup Final at one game apiece with a commanding 5-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye (affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings).

The opening period was a hard-fought battle, with the Walleye generating the first scoring chances and quickly firing shots at Luke Cavallin. Just like in Game 1, it was the Lions who struck first, with Tyler Hylland finding the back of the net for the sixth time in as many games. Toledo responded shortly after, but Nicolas Guay restored the Lions' lead late in the period with a power-play goal.

Ron Choules' team kept up the pressure in the second frame, outshooting the Walleye 10-1 at one point. Jakov Novak eventually gave Trois-Rivières a two-goal cushion.

In the third period, the Lions had one goal in mind: shut the door and head home with the series tied. Justin Ducharme, left alone in front of Carter Gylander, and Kyle Havlena, with a blistering shot from the slot, added to the lead to seal the win.

The series now shifts to Trois-Rivières for Games 3, 4, and 5.







