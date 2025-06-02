Americans Announce 25-26 Promo Nights

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are proud to announce their 2025-2026 promo nights for the upcoming season.

Opening weekend for the Americans has two big nights' attached with Red Out Night, on Friday, October 24th, followed by the first Wizard Night of the season, on Saturday, October 25th. We close out the month of October with Halloween Night, on October 31st with costumes and candy on the concourse.

The month of November is highlighted by Military Night, on November 1st. The first School Day Game of the season is November 5th, and Star Wars Night on November 15th.

In December the always popular Teddy Bear Toss Game, on the 19th, and close out 2025 with the annual New Year's Eve extravaganza on December 31st.

January features for the first time ever in DFW, the ECHL All-Star Classic, on January 19th, followed by Top Gun Night, on January 30th.

February welcomes family favorite Bluey, back to Collin County, for a second year in a row on February 1st. The 17th annual Police vs. Fire charity hockey game on February 7th and Celebrate Texas Night on February 20th.

The popular movie Cars comes to ice on March 7th, followed by the annual Pucks-N-Paws Day on March 8th. The second Wizard Night of the season is scheduled for March 14th.

The final month of the regular season features Lightsaber Night on April 4th, followed by Biscuit's 16th Birthday Bash, on April 10th, and close the season with Fan Appreciation Night on April 11th.

"Theme nights are more than just entertainment - they're a way for us to connect with our fans, celebrate our community, and create unforgettable experiences at every game. Whether it's honoring local heroes, spotlighting culture, or just having fun, each theme night brings something special to the ice.

Theme nights have become a cherished tradition here in Allen. From specialty jerseys to giveaways, there's always something special in the air - and we can't wait to bring back the fan favorite as well as a few new theme nights. I am personally pumped to be continuing Star Wars Night as well as bringing one of my favorite childhood movies to life with Cars Night!" Hallie Stueckrath, Director of Marketing and Game Operations.

For more information on any of these GREAT nights contact the Americans offices at 972-912-1000.







