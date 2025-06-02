Spezia Scores in Game 2 Loss to Trois-Riviéres

June 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Trois-Riviéres Lions in Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Monday evening at the Huntington Center. The final score was 5-1.

How it Happened:

Similar to Saturday evening, the Lions stuck first. At 7:31 of the first period, Tyler Hylland made it 1-0 in favor of Trois-Riviéres.

However, in typical Walleye fashion, Toledo responded shortly after at 11:06. Trenton Bliss set up a perfect play for Tyler Spezia in front of the net, who finished it off to tie this one right back up. Colin Swoyer had the secondary assist on the goal.

The Lions got a power play late in the first period and were able to capitalize at 19:06 Nicolas Guay made it 2-1 heading into the middle frame.

Trois-Riviéres extended their lead to two in the second scoring the sole goal of the period. It was at 13:16 when Jakov Novak made it 3-1 as Toledo would look to make a comeback in the third period.

Despite Toledo getting some chances in the third nothing was hitting the back of the net. The Lions made it a 4-1 game as Justin Ducharme got one on a breakaway.

Trois-Riviéres continued to apply the damage as they made it 5-1 with a goal from Kyle Havlena.

Despite all efforts to come back in this one, the puck luck was not in Toledo's favor as they would fall to Trois-Riviéres with a 5-1 final score.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TR - N. Guay (1G, 1A)

2. TR - J. Novak (1G, 1A)

3. TR - L. Nijhoff (2G)

What's Next:

The Walleye are heading up north for Game 3 in Trois-Riviéres on Wednesday evening. The Fish will look to retake their series lead against the Lions. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.







