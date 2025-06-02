Bloomington Bison Inaugural Season Makes Swift Impact in Community

Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison made a strong impression both on and off the ice during the 2024-25 season. This maintained the team's commitment to community involvement which also built excitement during their inaugural season.

Prior to the team beginning play, the Bison front office volunteered and helped sponsor multiple local golf outings by contributing donation baskets. Over $5,600 was donated in event sponsorships and donation baskets throughout the inaugural season.

The Bison proudly represented the Bloomington-Normal area in community traditions, including appearances in a variety of holiday parades and events. These efforts included the Downtown Bloomington Farmer's Market, Sweet Corn Circus, Day of Play at the Children's Discovery Museum, Jaycee's Holiday Parade, Downtown Tree Lighting and Brightpoint Sharin' of the Green Parade.

Beginning in December, Bison players launched a mission to visit youth hockey organizations in the area. From November 2024 through March 2025, players attended practices and engaged with athletes from Bloomington and Normal youth hockey organizations, forming bonds with local hockey players.

One talented CIGHA (Central Illinois Girls Revolution) hockey player succeeded in the "Shoot The Puck" contest during an intermission. Because of this, the Bison donated $50,000 throughout youth hockey organizations in the Bloomington-Normal area.

During the season, Bison leadership staff were active in speaking engagements, sharing their insights on sports and community building with college classes, rotary clubs, and local chamber organizations.

Community support extended to charitable events as well. The Bison sponsored a table at the Lifelong Access "A D'Vine Affair" Gala, contributing funds and participating in the evening's charitable giving, as well as the McLean County Chamber Gala. Players and staff also volunteered at the Baby Fold's Festival of Trees, helping to set up the venue for a successful event.

The Bison players wore six specialty jerseys throughout the season. Each game with a specialty jersey was followed by a live auction with a portion of the proceeds donated to a non-profit organization. Over $30,000 was raised and distributed between Veterans Maintenance Solutions, Bloomington Youth Hockey, Gift of Hope, Bloomington-Normal Pickleball Club, America's Gold Star Families, East Bay Camp, American Cancer Society and Lifelong Access.

In January, the entire organization; including front office staff and players, volunteered an afternoon at the Midwest Food Bank to repackage over 1,500 bags of cereal and 755 bags of pretzels for local families in need.

The team also formed a partnership with the local humane society, hosting monthly visits for 3-4 adoptable dogs to take photos with players on the ice. The content generated from these sessions boosted social media engagement and increased visibility for shelter animals, ultimately supporting successful adoptions.

Additional outreach included multiple school visits by players, the team mascot Abe, and staff members. In addition, Bison captain Eddie Matsushima delivered coffee and donuts to first responders, the Bloomington Fire Department and the Bloomington Police Department. Forward Danny Katic hand delivered 144 holiday cards to nursing home residents, and several players participated in local trunk-or-treats.

As the team continues to grow its fanbase and deepen its community roots, the Bloomington Bison are proud to reflect on a season defined by strong partnerships and meaningful outreach to continue to strengthen the Bloomington-Normal community.

Over the offseason, the front office staff remains dedicated to the community by already scheduling outreach to the Habitat for Humanity, Midwest Food Bank, Home Sweet Home Ministries, Salvation Army, Saturdays on the Square, Downtown Bloomington Farmer's Markets, First Friday's, Make Music Normal, Sweet Corn Circus, and the Central Illinois Girl's Hockey Association "try hockey" event.







