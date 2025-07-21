Matsushima Returns to Bison for 2025-26 Season

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed forward Eddie Matsushima to an ECHL standard player contract.

Matsushima, 31, was named the first captain in franchise history on October 17, 2024. He led all Bison players last season with 27 goals, 57 points, and 190 shots in 67 games played.

The Verona, Wisconsin native also led all Bison players with 16 multi-point games and was tied for the team lead for the longest point streak of the season lasting eight games.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward skated in two AHL games last season with the San Diego Gulls. Matsushima has appeared in 269 career ECHL games totaling 204 points (98 goals, 106 assists) with 171 penalty minutes.

