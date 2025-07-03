Bison Announce First Signing for 2025-26 Season

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has signed forward Mark Kaleinikovas to an ECHL standard player contract.

Kaleinikovas, 26, appeared in 30 games last season with JKH GKS Jastrzebie of the Poland League. He totaled 27 points (14g, 13a) with a +6 rating. Kaleinikovas' 14 goals ranked tied for third on the team. In addition, he collected eight points (4g, 4a) in 14 postseason games.

The Kaunas, Lithuania native has spent the previous three seasons playing in Poland and has represented his country in international play. During his career in Poland, Kaleinikovas amassed 85 points (37g, 48a) in 94 games. He also produced 28 points (17g, 11a) in 40 postseason games.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound forward won the Polish Championship in 2023-24 and scored the championship clinching goal. Last season, Kaleinikovas claimed a World Championship (D1B) Gold Medal with Team Lithuania and tallied the most goals (four) among all players with in just five games.

