Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Isaac Nurse

July 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Isaac Nurse on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Nurse, 26, completed his first full season with the Everblades last year, notching 11 goals and 12 assists over 47 games. The Hamilton, Ontario native then scored two goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Before turning pro, Nurse played junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs, winning the championship in 2018 and serving as team captain in 2020. After that, he moved to Canadian University Hockey and helped the University of New Brunswick win back-to-back University Cup Championships in 2023 and 2024 - in the 2024 season, the Reds went undefeated with a 43-0 record.







