The General Returns to the Blue Line

July 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have re-signed defenseman Jacob Paquette.

The towering blueliner recorded 21 points in 69 games last season while posting an impressive +32 rating during the regular season.

In the playoffs, Jacob added 5 points and once again stood out defensively with a +9 rating.

Since arriving in Trois-Rivières, the Ottawa-born defenseman has been a standout on the back end thanks to his smart positioning, physical presence, and solid defensive play. His hard work earned him an invitation to Montreal Canadiens (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL) training camps at the start of last season.

Paquette is proud to return and ready to help the team defend their Kelly Cup title:

"It's special for me to come back to Trois-Rivières, especially as a Kelly Cup champion. We gave everything last season to earn that title, and I definitely want to live it all over again. Doing it as a veteran would make it even more special for me, and I know that experience will help both me and the team moving forward."







