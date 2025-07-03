The General Returns to the Blue Line
July 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have re-signed defenseman Jacob Paquette.
The towering blueliner recorded 21 points in 69 games last season while posting an impressive +32 rating during the regular season.
In the playoffs, Jacob added 5 points and once again stood out defensively with a +9 rating.
Since arriving in Trois-Rivières, the Ottawa-born defenseman has been a standout on the back end thanks to his smart positioning, physical presence, and solid defensive play. His hard work earned him an invitation to Montreal Canadiens (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL) training camps at the start of last season.
Paquette is proud to return and ready to help the team defend their Kelly Cup title:
"It's special for me to come back to Trois-Rivières, especially as a Kelly Cup champion. We gave everything last season to earn that title, and I definitely want to live it all over again. Doing it as a veteran would make it even more special for me, and I know that experience will help both me and the team moving forward."
ECHL Stories from July 3, 2025
- The General Returns to the Blue Line - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bison Announce First Signing for 2025-26 Season - Bloomington Bison
- Zmolek, McGuire and Koster Sign AHL Contracts with Iowa Wild - Iowa Heartlanders
- Sebastian Vidmar Returns to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Isaac Nurse - Florida Everblades
- Iowa Brings Back Returners Miotto and Sorenson - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- The General Returns to the Blue Line
- Cédric Desruisseaux Returns Home
- Andrew Coxhead Returning to Trois-Rivières
- Trois-Rivières Lions Win ECHL Award for Most Creative Revenue Generation Strategy
- Emmett Serensits Returns for his First Full Professional Season