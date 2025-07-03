Iowa Brings Back Returners Miotto and Sorenson

July 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber announced the team has signed forwards Ryan Miotto and Jonny Sorenson to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season. Both were strong contributors in Iowa's 2024-25 run to the playoffs; Miotto finished second on the team with 18 goals (3rd with 39 points) and Sorenson was sixth with 30 points (13g).

Miotto and Sorenson join Yuki Miura as returners for next season.

Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber: "We're thrilled to bring Ryan back for a second season. He was an important part of last season's team's progression. We expect big things from him on and off the ice. I'm looking forward to working with Ryan day in and day out as a solid citizen. Jonny was one of the most-popular players on the team last season. He's a glue guy that plays with a lot of pace and effort shift in and shift out. I'm excited to watch him set the tone on the ice for this group and be a big part of our success."

2025-26 Heartlanders roster

Forwards (3): Yuki Miura, Ryan Miotto, Jonny Sorenson

Miotto and Sorenson were each strong NCAA contributors. Sorenson was a two-time captain of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks before turning pro with Iowa. Miotto had multiple strong offensive seasons, including a 17-goal campaign for Canisius in 2022-23.

