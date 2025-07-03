Sebastian Vidmar Returns to Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have announced the re-signing of forward Sebastian Vidmar for the 2025-26 season. An assistant captain last season, Vidmar will enter his second full season in a Mariners uniform and sixth in the ECHL.

A native of Malmo, Sweden, Vidmar officially became an ECHL "veteran" last season, eclipsing 260 career professional games. Despite a slow start to his first full campaign in Maine, he finished strong, registering 18 points (12 goals, 6 assists) from February 15th through the end of the season. Overall, he totaled 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) as he skated in all 72 games.

Vidmar, 31, originally joined the Mariners in March of 2024 when he was swapped from the Savannah Ghost Pirates to Maine at the trade deadline. He then re-signed with the Mariners in September and was named one of three alternate captains at the start of the season.

Vidmar made his ECHL debut back in the 2019-20 season with the Norfolk Admirals. He went on to spend two seasons with the Adirondack Thunder in addition to his time with Savannah. Through his pro hockey journey, Vidmar has also appeared in four American Hockey League games with the Stockton Heat and Utica Comets, as well as playing parts of two seasons in his home country of Sweden.

Prior to turning pro, Vidmar played collegiately at Division I Union College from 2015-2019 and junior hockey in both the United States Hockey League and North American Hockey League. He's 18 games away from 300 in his ECHL career.

"I love it [in Portland]," said Vidmar, who recently made a home locally. "It's a lot like back home in Sweden, the summers here. Me and my wife have barely scratched the surface in terms of what to explore but it's great up here."

