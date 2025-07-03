Zmolek, McGuire and Koster Sign AHL Contracts with Iowa Wild

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Thursday that defenseman Will Zmolek, defenseman Mike Koster and forward Ryan McGuire have agreed to AHL contracts with the Iowa Wild for the 2025-26 season. Zmolek's contract is a one-year, one-way contract. Koster and McGuire each signed one-year, two-way AHL deals. Each played for the Heartlanders last season, helping the team qualify for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

These signings continue the strong development path the Heartlanders and Iowa Wild have forged over the team's affiliation; Iowa had 14 players recalled to the Iowa Wild in the 2024-25 regular season, the most in a single season in Heartlanders history.

Zmolek, 26, is preparing for this third professional season and second in the Wild organization. Last season, Zmolek was on an AHL contract with the Iowa Wild. In 37 games with the Heartlanders, Zmolek produced one goal, nine points and a plus-two rating. The Rochester, MN native contributed one goal and three points in 19 games with the Iowa Wild.

The 22-year-old McGuire signed an ECHL contract with the Heartlanders after completing his NCAA career at Northeastern. McGuire scored five goals and six points in eight ECHL regular season games, then added two more points in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The native of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, QC stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 183 pounds.

Koster, 24, is a native of Chaska, MN and signed with the Heartlanders following five seasons at the University of Minnesota. He collected five assists in seven Heartlanders games during the regular season, then popped in two goals and six points in seven Kelly Cup Playoffs games to lead all Heartlanders blueliners. He was a two-time captain at the University of Minnesota.

