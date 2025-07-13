Lions Add Firepower on the Blue Line

July 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed defenseman Karl Bourdrias to a contract.

The blueliner will be making his return to the ECHL after playing three seasons in the league from 2021 to 2024, before heading to Europe for the 2024-25 season.

In 177 ECHL games, Bourdrias tallied 16 goals and 57 assists for a total of 73 points.

He also played five seasons in the QMJHL with the Rimouski Océanic, Val-d'Or Foreurs, and Chicoutimi Saguenéens, where he wore an "A" as assistant captain in his final year in 2020-2021.

The Châteauguay native explained his decision to return to North America after one year overseas: "After my experience in Europe, I felt I still had a lot to offer in North America. Coming home to play for the Lions is a great opportunity to be closer to my family and friends, and to help build something strong in Trois-Rivières."







