Heartlanders Complete Hockey Operations Staff, Hire Boeing and Harris

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber announced that Brett Boeing has been named Heartlanders Assistant Coach & Director of Hockey Operations and RJ Harris has been named Iowa's Equipment Manager and Assistant Director of Hockey Operations. These moves complete the Heartlanders hockey operations staff for the 2025-26 season.

Heartlanders 2025-26 Hockey Operations Staff

Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber

Associate Head Coach Mike Lysyj (pronounced LEE-see)

Assistant Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Brett Boeing

Athletic Trainer Da'Shawn Tolbert

Equipment Manager & Assistant Director of Hockey Operations RJ Harris

Brett Boeing: "I'm thrilled to join the Heartlanders and have the opportunity to continue my coaching career in the Midwest. I'm still very connected to eastern Iowa from my time in Dubuque and I love the Hawkeye State. Thank you to Chuck Weber, President Matt Getz and the entire Heartlanders organization. I'm excited to get to town soon and get to work."

R.J. Harris: "My years in USHL Tri-City taught me patience, ingenuity and discipline. I am excited to bring those traits with me as I leap into pro hockey. I can't wait to see Xtream Arena rocking. I'd also like to thank Chuck Weber and the Heartlanders for this opportunity. Let's Defend the Forest!"

Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber: "Brett is a bright, young coach who has quality experience from his time as both a player and a coach. He will be instrumental in the development of our young prospects and we're very excited to bring him to Iowa. R.J. came highly recommended from Tri-City in the USHL and we are looking forward to him providing players with the support they need day in and day out to create a championship culture."

Boeing, 30, joins Iowa after helping to lead Tahoe to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs last season as assistant coach. He played four professional seasons and skated for Toledo (2.5 seasons), Reading and Wichita during his time in the ECHL. Boeing has strong ties to the Hawkeye State; he played for USHL Dubuque from 2013-16 and was a volunteer assistant coach for the Fighting Saints in 2023-24. Boeing is a Barrington, IL native and University of Massachusetts alum.

Harris, 29, spent the last two seasons as equipment manager of the USHL's Tri-City Storm. Prior to that, the Elmer, NJ native worked as a supervisor at Pure Hockey. Harris is a graduate of the Rowan College of New Jersey and played two seasons of junior hockey in the MNJHL with the Hudson Crusaders.

