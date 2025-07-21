Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Ryan Dickinson for 2025-26 Season

July 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Ryan Dickinson to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Dickinson, 25, returns to Worcester for his second full-season with the Railers. The 6'3", 205 lb defenseman skated in 54 games for Worcester during the 2024-25 season, totaling ten points (1G, 9A) along with 57 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. All-time, Dickinson has 13 points (2G, 11A) in 75 games for Worcester.

"Ryan is going to be a huge part of our locker room this year as he was last year," Tuzzolino said. "His personality and love of the game is something that drives our group every day. I'm expecting him to lead our team every night with his solid defensive play, leadership, and physicality. We are super excited to have Ryan back."

The Brighton, MI native came to Worcester in the middle of his senior season with the SUNY-Oswego Lakers. In three seasons with the Lakers, Dickinson had 28 points (8G, 20A) in 65 games played to go with 47 penalty minutes and a +28 rating. Dickinson began his collegiate career at Ohio State University during the 2020-21 season. With the Buckeyes, he played in 14 games and recorded an assist to go with 29 penalty minutes and a -3 rating.

"I'm super grateful to everyone in that building, to the city of Worcester, and the way everyone's treated me there," Dickinson said. "Coming back was kind of a no-brainer for me. I've really grown to love and appreciate the city, so I'm super excited."

The Railers have announced six players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Dickinson joins Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the sixth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

