Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Ryan Mahshie for 2025-26 Season

July 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Ryan Mahshie to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Mahshie, 26, re-joins the Railers for his second professional season. The 6'3", 209 lb forward was first acquired by Worcester this past season in a trade with the Allen Americans which saw Colin Jacobs go to Allen in mid-December. In 43 games played with Worcester last season, Mahshie had seven points (3G, 4A) to go with 23 penalty minutes and a -8 rating. In 74 career ECHL games, Mahshie has nine points (5G, 4A) along with 29 penalty minutes.

"Ryan was a heart and soul player on this team last season," Tuzzolino said. "He took huge strides in just his first year as a rookie. We look forward to him developing his game even more this upcoming season."

Prior to his professional career, Mahshie played four seasons of collegiate hockey between Rensselaer Polytech. Institute and the University of Connecticut. During his time with RPI, Mahshie had 45 points (24G, 21A) in 85 games, along with 14 penalty minutes. The Stoney Creek, ON native had five points (2G, 3A) in 21 games at UConn to close his college career.

"I can't be more excited," Mahshie said. "I love the group we have there, and playing for [Tuzzolino] is awesome. I really can't wait to get back and be with the guys again and get going on the season."

The Railers have announced nine players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Mahshie joins Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the ninth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.