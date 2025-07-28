Harding Mazzotti LLP Secures Arena Naming Rights

July 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Civic Center Coalition is proud to announce that Harding Mazzotti LLP have secured the naming rights to the former Cool Insuring Arena, now Harding Mazzotti Arena, through 2030.

"Harding Mazzotti's partnership with the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition to sponsor Harding Mazzotti Arena underscores our commitment to improving the communities we serve and call home," said Harding Mazzotti LLP managing partner, Paul Harding. "Adirondack Thunder Hockey, and the other events hosted at Harding Mazzotti Arena, will provide unparalleled family activities for both residents and visitors alike, and stimulate economic activity and investment in our communities. We look forward to a successful partnership for many years to come."

The Harding Mazzotti Arena was first known as the Glens Falls Civic Center and later named the Cool Insuring Arena in 2017. Since the Arena opened in 1980, millions of fans have come through the doors for sporting events, concerts, WWE, rodeos and much more.

"We're thrilled to announce our new naming rights partnership with Harding Mazzotti LLP, and proud to welcome fans to the Harding Mazzotti Arena," said Arena General Manager Jeff Mead. "This venue has drawn millions of fans over the years and continues to be a cornerstone of downtown activity, driving excitement and business throughout the region. We're deeply grateful to Cool Insuring Agency, Inc., including Tony Mashuta, Jack Bienick, Mike Grasso, and Ira Neifeld for their steadfast support since 2017 and their commitment to our community and events. This next chapter promises even more for our fans, our partners, and our city. We look forward to creating a long-lasting partnership with the Harding Mazzotti family."

About Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







ECHL Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.