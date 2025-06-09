Komets Announce Protected List

June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced their protected list of players submitted to the ECHL following the 2024-25 season. The list of 28 players includes 19 forwards and nine defensemen.

Komet protected list

Defensemen: Owen Gallatin, Noah Ganske, Matt Murphy, Dustyn McFaul, Harrison Rees, Logan Dowhaniuk, Matthew Sredl, Ethan Ritchie, Kyle Mayhew

Forwards: Josh Groll, Anthony Petruzzelli, Jack Gorniak, Zach Jordan, Brannon McManus, Nick Deakin-Poot, Matt Boudens, Kirill Tyutyayev, Blake Murray, Alex Aleardi, Jack Dugan, Nolan Volcan, Odeen Tufto, Oliver Peer, Matthew Boucher, Ethan Keppen, Chase Bertholet, Yannick Turcotte, Zach White

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2024-25 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2024-25 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25.

