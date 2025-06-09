Everblades Announce Protected Players

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President Craig Brush, along with Head Coach and General Manager Brad Ralph, announced the team's Protected List for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

The following players have been placed on the Everblades' Protected List:

David Tendeck, Kade Landry, Sean Allen, Cole Moberg, Jordan Sambrook, Hunter Sansbury, Santino Centorame, Connor Doherty, Riese Zmolek, Kyle Neuber, Andrew Fyten, Kurtis Henry, Dillon Hamaliuk, Jesse Lansdell, Logan Lambdin, Alex Kile, Colton Hargrove, Isaac Nurse, Josh Ho-Sang, Carson Gicewicz, Craig Needham, Ben Brar, Kyle Betts, Michael O'Leary and Gary Haden.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players meet at least one of the following:

1. Signed an SPC in 2024-25 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2024-25 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

Additionally, the ECHL announced that all future considerations trades must be completed by 3 p.m. ET on June 20. Season-Ending Rosters are due by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.







