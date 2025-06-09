Recap of 2025 Kelly Cup Finals

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Trois-Rivières Lions won the ECHL Kelly Cup championship on Saturday defeating the Toledo Walleye 4-1 at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Quebec in Game 5 of the 2025 Kelly Cup Finals.

The Kelly Cup trophy is named for Patrick J. Kelly, who presents it each year to the postseason champion. Kelly was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL and the second inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008. Kelly served as Commissioner for the league's first eight seasons and was named Commissioner Emeritus in 1996, a title that he continues to hold. Kelly, who celebrated his 72nd season in hockey in 2024-25, coached 1,900 career games and had 935 wins. Kelly coached in the Eastern Hockey League, the Southern Hockey League and the National Hockey League where he was the only coach to ever lead the Colorado Rockies to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Celebrating its 37th season in 2024-25, the ECHL is the Premier 'AA' Hockey League and is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

The ECHL is the primary development league for the AHL and the NHL. The ECHL and the AHL are the only two minor professional hockey leagues that are recognized in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association. The CBA states that any player on an NHL entry-level contract designated for assignment to a minor league must report if assigned to a team in the ECHL or the AHL. A player on an NHL entry-level contract assigned to a minor professional league other than the ECHL or the AHL is not required to report and can request reassignment to a team in the ECHL or the AHL.

Cavallin wins Most Valuable Player award

Trois-Rivières goaltender Luke Cavallin earned the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award as the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Cavallin went 15-5 in 20 appearances with three shutouts while leading the playoffs with a 1.53 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage. He allowed two goals or less in 16 of his 20 appearances.

Cavallin posted a .958 save percentage during the Kelly Cup Finals, which is best save percentage in a Riley/Kelly Cup Finals in ECHL history, while his 1.41 goals-against average in the Finals ranks fourth all-time.

The Playoffs Most Valuable Trophy was renamed in 2019 in honor of June M. Kelly, the wife of ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly, whom the Kelly Cup is named after. Mrs. Kelly was an integral part of the ECHL behind the scenes during her husband's tenure as Commissioner from the League's inaugural season in 1988-89 through his retirement following the 1995-96 season. Mrs. Kelly was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

Lions' Adams-Moisan earns second title

It was the second Kelly Cup title for Trois-Rivières captain Morgan Adams-Moisan, who previously captured a championship with Fort Wayne in 2021. Adam-Moisan becomes the 72nd individual to win multiple Kelly Cup titles.

Trois-Rivières wins title after fifth place regular-season finish

Trois-Rivières won the Kelly Cup after finishing fifth in the ECHL during the regular season. The Lions went 45-19-8 for 98 points and captured the North Division title. Twenty-nine of the 36 ECHL champions have finished in the top five during the regular season.

Four of five games in Finals feature capacity crowds

Games 1 and 2 in Toledo and Games 4 and 5 in Trois-Rivières all welcomed standing-room only crowds. There were 8,600 fans at Huntington Center (capacity 7,431) for Games 1 and 2. Game 4 in Trois-Rivières welcomed 4,640 fans while Game 5 attracted 4,777 fans to Colisée Vidéotron (capacity 4,500). The two sell-outs in Trois-Rivières are the two largest crowds in team history.

There have now been 57 all-time sell-outs in the Riley/Kelly Cup Finals, including 24 out of 40 games since 2017.

Lions are 13th Kelly Cup champion without home ice

Trois-Rivières is the 13th team in 27 years to win the Kelly Cup without home-ice advantage in the Finals. The other winners are Florida (2012, 2022, 2023 and 2024), Colorado (2018), Cincinnati (2010), South Carolina (2009), Trenton (2005), Idaho (2004), Atlantic City (2003), South Carolina (2001) and Hampton Roads (1998). Overall, 14 teams have won League titles without having home-ice advantage in the Finals. Riley Cup winners without home ice are Toledo (1993), Greensboro (1990) and Carolina (1989).

Celebration at home & on road

For the 19th time in ECHL history, and the sixth Finals in a row, the decisive game in the Finals was won at home. The other Kelly Cup winners who have clinched at home are Fort Wayne (2021), Newfoundland (2019), Allen (2015 and 2016), Florida (2012, 2022, 2023 and 2024), Cincinnati (2010 and 2008), Idaho (2004), Atlantic City (2003), South Carolina (2001), Peoria (2000) and Mississippi (1999), while the Riley Cup was clinched at home by Richmond (1995), Toledo (1993) and Hampton Roads (1991).

The 17 winners on the road are: Colorado (2017 and 2018), Alaska (2014), Reading (2013), Alaska (2011), South Carolina (2009), Idaho (2007), Alaska (2006), Trenton (2005), Greenville (2002), Hampton Roads (1998) and South Carolina (1997). The Riley Cup was won on the road five times with Charlotte (1996), Toledo (1994), Hampton Roads (1992), Greensboro (1990) and Carolina (1989).

Kelly Cup championship banners in 12 states, two provinces

Twelve different states and two Canadian provinces have produced the 28 Kelly Cup champions. South Carolina (South Carolina Stingrays in 1997, 2001 and 2009 and Greenville in 2002) and Florida (Florida Everblades in 2012, 2022, 2023 and 2024) have both produced four of the 26 winners of the Kelly Cup. Alaska (Alaska Aces in 2006, 2011 and 2014) has produced three championships while Colorado (Colorado Eagles in 2017 and 2018), Idaho (Idaho Steelheads in 2004 and 2007), New Jersey (Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies in 2003 and Trenton Titans in 2005), Ohio (Cincinnati Cyclones in 2008 and 2010) and Texas (Allen Americans in 2015 and 2016) each have two champions. The other seven champions have been from Illinois (Peoria Rivermen - 2000), Indiana (Fort Wayne Komets - 2021), Mississippi (Mississippi Sea Wolves - 1999), Newfoundland and Labrador (Newfoundland Growlers - 2019), Pennsylvania (Reading Royals - 2013), Quebec (Trois-Rivières Lions - 2025) and Virginia (Hampton Roads Admirals - 1998).

ECHL champions from 15 states, two provinces

In the first 37 years of the ECHL, Florida (Florida Everblades in 2012, 2022, 2023 and 2024), Ohio (Toledo Storm in 1993 and 1994 and Cincinnati Cyclones in 2008 and 2010), South Carolina (South Carolina Stingrays in 1997, 2001 and 2009 and Greenville in 2002) and Virginia (Hampton Roads Admirals in 1991, 1992 and 1998 and Richmond Renegades in 1995) have the most championships with four each. Alaska (Alaska Aces in 2006, 2011 and 2014) and North Carolina (Carolina Thunderbirds in 1989, Greensboro Monarchs in 1990 and Charlotte Checkers in 1996) have three champions while Colorado (Colorado Eagles in 2017 and 2018), Idaho (Idaho Steelheads in 2004 and 2007), New Jersey (Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies in 2003 and Trenton Titans in 2005) and Texas (Allen Americans in 2015 and 2016) have two apiece. Illinois (Peoria Rivermen in 2000), Indiana (Fort Wayne Komets in 2021), Mississippi (Mississippi Sea Wolves in 1999), Newfoundland and Labrador (Newfoundland Growlers in 2019), Pennsylvania (Reading Royals in 2013) and Quebec (Trois-Rivières Lions in 2025) each have one winner.

Kelly Cup Finals available online for 21st consecutive year

Every game of the Kelly Cup Finals was broadcast live on FloHockey, the Exclusive Live Streaming Partner of the ECHL. It marked the 21st straight season that every game of the Kelly Cup Finals was available for viewing.

2025 Kelly Cup Finals

Game 1 - Trois-Rivières 1 at TOLEDO 3

Game 2 - TROIS-RIVIÈRES 5 at Toledo 1

Game 3 - Toledo 2 at TROIS-RIVIÈRES 3

Game 4 - Toledo 1 at TROIS-RIVIÈRES 3

Game 5 - Toledo 1 at TROIS-RIVIÈRES 4

Kelly Cup Champions

2025 - Trois-Rivières defeated Toledo, 4 games to 1

2024 - Florida defeated Kansas City, 4 games to 1

2023 - Florida defeated Idaho, 4 games to 0

2022 - Florida defeated Toledo, 4 games to 1

2021 - Fort Wayne defeated South Carolina, 3 games to 1

2020 - Playoffs were cancelled due to COVID-19

2019 - Newfoundland defeated Toledo, 4 games to 2

2018 - Colorado defeated Florida, 4 games to 3

2017 - Colorado defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 0

2016 - Allen defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

2015 - Allen defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 3

2014 - Alaska defeated Cincinnati, 4 games to 2

2013 - Reading defeated Stockton, 4 games to 1

2012 - Florida defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 1

2011 - Alaska defeated Kalamazoo, 4 games to 1

2010 - Cincinnati defeated Idaho, 4 games to 1

2009 - South Carolina defeated Alaska, 4 games to 3

2008 - Cincinnati defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 2

2007 - Idaho defeated Dayton, 4 games to 1

2006 - Alaska defeated Gwinnett, 4 games to 1

2005 - Trenton defeated Florida, 4 games to 2

2004 - Idaho defeated Florida, 4 games to 1

2003 - Atlantic City defeated Columbia, 4 games to 1

2002 - Greenville defeated Dayton, 4 games to 0

2001 - South Carolina defeated Trenton, 4 games to 1

2000 - Peoria defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 2

1999 - Mississippi defeated Richmond, 4 games to 3

1998 - Hampton Roads defeated Pensacola, 4 games to 2

1997 - South Carolina defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 1

Riley Cup Champions

1996 - Charlotte defeated Jacksonville, 4 games to 0

1995 - Richmond defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1994 - Toledo defeated Raleigh, 4 games to 1

1993 - Toledo defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

1992 - Hampton Roads defeated Louisville, 4 games to 0

1991 - Hampton Roads defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1990 - Greensboro defeated Winston-Salem, 4 games to 1

1989 - Carolina defeated Johnstown, 4 games to 3

