Fuel Announce 2025 Protected List
June 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Indy Fuel have announced their 2025 Protected List today. The Fuel have retained the rights to 33 players, consisting of 17 forwards, 10 defensemen and 6 goaltenders.
Zach Driscoll (G) and Cameron Hillis (F) were the only two players not to make appearances for the Fuel in 2024-25 (both last played for the club in 2023-24).
In the ECHL, the protected list, released by teams in early June, means that teams have the exclusive ECHL negotiating rights to those players through June. There is no limit to how many players can be added to the protected list.
2025 INDY FUEL PROTECTED LIST
FORWARDS (17):
Kevin Lynch, Michael Marchesan, Brett Bulmer, Alex Wideman, Cameron Hillis, Thomas Caron, Nathan Burke, Zach Bannister, Darby Llewellyn, Jarrett Lee, Cam Hausinger, Jesse Tucker, Jordan Martin, Bryan Lemos, Matus Spodniak, Colin Bilek, and Ethan Manderville
DEFENSEMEN (10):
Victor Hadfield, Chris Cameron, Ty Farmer, Nick Grima, Spencer Cox, Owen Robinson, C.J. McGee, Jake Willets, Max Coyle, and Lauri Sertti
GOALTENDERS (6):
Ryan Ouellette, Logan Neaton, Cam Gray, Zach Driscoll, Peyton Jones, and Marco Costantini
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2024-25 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2024-25, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2024-25 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25.
