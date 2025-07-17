Indy Fuel Transaction Report

FISHERS - The Fuel have announced four signings for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Forwards Jadon Joseph, Michael Marchesan, Brett Moravec, and defenseman Spencer Cox have signed standard player contracts for the Fuel.

Jadon Joseph, 26, joins the Fuel from the University of Calgary, where he played for three years, scoring 45 points through three seasons. He helped the Dinos to the playoffs all three seasons. In 2023, he helped them win their first Canada West Championship since 1996.

Joseph broke the Canada West record for the fastest hat trick in conference history in a 5-2 win against his former team, Trinity Western, scoring at 13:29, 14:13, and 15:05 for three goals in just 1:36 in 2022.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta native studied Kinesiology during his time at the University of Calgary.

During the 2024-25 season, Joseph shared the ice in Calgary with his brother Ranon Joseph. His other brother, Talor, is a goaltender who played most recently for the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He has also played for the Adirondack Thunder and Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL, and a range of other teams from the SPHL to the AHL.

Michael Marchesan, 24, joined the Indy Fuel in April of 2024 after being claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Gladiators. He played two seasons in Atlanta, totaling 111 games, where he recorded 34 points and 114 penalty minutes.

During the 2022-23 season, the Burlington, Ontario native played 46 games for the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), where he recorded 58 points. He led the team in playoff points with 13 in ten games that season as well.

The Hat Tricks won the FPHL's Commissioner's Cup that year, and Marchesan was named the FPHL playoffs MVP.

The 6'5 forward played 32 games for the St. George Ravens of the Greater Metro Jr. A Hockey League (GMHL) during the 2021-22 season, where he led the team in points with 101 (54g, 47a). He also recorded 101 penalty minutes, leading the team in that stat as well. In the playoffs that season, he led the team in points with 18 in seven games.

In 2017-18, Brett Moravec, 22, played in the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League (AMBHL) during which he was on the Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA team when they became the AMBHL Champions.

The 5'10 forward, played for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, where they made the playoffs in both years. After both of those seasons, the Vees were the BCHL champions.

In 2023, the Airdrie, Alberta native enrolled at Minnesota State University, where he studied Education. During the 2024-25 season, he played in 37 games, recording 5 goals and 2 assists. He became an NCAA Regular Season Champion with Minnesota State this year as well.

In 2017, Spencer Cox, 24, started off in the United States Hockey League (USHL), being drafted in the second round by the Fargo Force. He spent two seasons there where he played in four games and had one assist.

The 6'0 defenseman spent the 2021-22 season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), starting with the Omaha Lancers and ending up with the Chippewa Steel where he played in 43 games, had four goals and 16 assists.

After that, the Powell, Ohio native went to the NCAA, going to Long Island University where he studied Business. After two seasons there, he transferred to Miami University (Ohio), where he continued his education and played his Junior and Senior years.

During his Junior year, he played in 30 games, recording one goal and seven assists. In the 2024-25 season, he played in 20 games with one goal and three assists.







