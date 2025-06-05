Fuel Nominated for Seven League Awards

June 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS - Yesterday, the ECHL announced the finalists for the 2024-25 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 Season. There are several categories, and the Indy Fuel are finalists for seven awards this year. The awards include:

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year

Social Media Team of the Year

Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate

Ticket Department of the Year - Year Over Year Growth

Group Department of the Year - Aggregate

Rising Star Award

Team Award of Excellence







