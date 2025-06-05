Fuel Nominated for Seven League Awards
June 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - Yesterday, the ECHL announced the finalists for the 2024-25 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 Season. There are several categories, and the Indy Fuel are finalists for seven awards this year. The awards include:
Corporate Partnership Team of the Year
Social Media Team of the Year
Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Ticket Department of the Year - Year Over Year Growth
Group Department of the Year - Aggregate
Rising Star Award
Team Award of Excellence
