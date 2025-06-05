Atlanta Gladiators Named Finalists for Two ECHL Awards

Duluth, GA - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the finalists for the 2024-25 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, with the Atlanta Gladiators as finalists for two awards.

The Atlanta Gladiators organization is a finalist for the Theme Night of the Year Award for the team's Thrashers Weekend promotion, and the Group Department of the Year - Year Over Year Growth Award.

The Gladiators expanded on the inaugural Thrashers Night from 2023-24 with Thrashers Weekend on March 1st and 2nd, a celebration of hockey in Atlanta on back-to-back nights with the Gladiators battling their Peach State rivals, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, in front of sold out-crowds.

With the Gladiators securing their second straight nomination for the Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth Award, Gladiators Director of Ticket Sales, Trevor Wimmer, said "The sales team has done an amazing job and to be nominated for this award two years in a row is a testament to the commitment from each individual leading towards a group effort." He continued, "It's great to see the synergy that comes when a team consistently works well together and can't wait to see where we go from here!"

"I am so proud of our staff for earning these nominations. They put in so much hard work into helping our team grow and put on amazing theme nights like Thrashers Night, and it's great to see it recognized with the best our league has to offer," said Gladiators President, Jared Youngman.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 season. Team Awards will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando, FL on Wednesday, June 25.







