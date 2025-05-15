Gladiators 2025-26 Schedule Revealed, Season Opener Set for October 18th vs. Utah
May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced on Thursday the club's schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Gladiators will begin their 72-game campaign on home ice on Saturday, October 18th against the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 PM.
Atlanta will renew its rivalries with familiar South Division opponents with matchups vs the Florida Everblades (7x), Orlando Solar Bears (8x), Savannah Ghost Pirates (12x), South Carolina Stingrays (9x), Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12x), and Jacksonville Icemen (12x) this season.
In addition to their in-division foes, the Gladiators will also face three out-of-division opponents, including the ECHL's newest franchise, the Greensboro Gargoyles. They will play the Mountain Division's Utah Grizzlies (5x), as well as the North Division's Adirondack Thunder (3x), and Greensboro Gargoyles (4x).
The annual Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and All-Star Fan Fest will take place on January 19, 2026 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, TX, the home of the Allen Americans.
The Gladiators' longest homestand of the season spans seven games from November 22nd to December 7th, while the longest road trip spans nine games from February 20th to March 8th.
The full 2025-26 schedule can be found below. All start times are subject to change.
OCTOBER
Saturday, October 18th vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 PM EDT
Sunday, October 19th vs. Utah Grizzlies - 3:10 PM EDT
Friday, October 24th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM EDT
Saturday, October 25th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EDT
Sunday, October 26th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM EDT
NOVEMBER
Saturday, November 1st vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EDT
Sunday, November 2nd vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3:10 PM EST
Wednesday, November 5th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 10:30 AM EST
Friday, November 7th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST
Saturday, November 8th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 PM EST
Friday, November 14th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EST
Saturday, November 15th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST
Saturday, November 22nd vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:10 PM EST
Sunday, November 23rd vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3:10 PM EST
Saturday, November 29th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:10 PM EST
Sunday, November 30th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:10 PM EST
DECEMBER
Friday, December 5th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST
Saturday, December 6th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST
Sunday, December 7th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 3:10 PM EST
Wednesday, December 10th @ Utah Grizzlies - 9:10 PM EST
Friday, December 12th @ Utah Grizzlies - 9:10 PM EST
Saturday, December 13th @ Utah Grizzlies - 9:10 PM EST
Wednesday, December 17th @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 PM EST
Friday, December 19th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST
Saturday, December 20th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST
Sunday, December 21st vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:10 PM EST
Friday, December 26th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST
Saturday, December 27th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EST
Sunday, December 28th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:10 PM EST
JANUARY
Friday, January 2nd @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST
Saturday, January 3rd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:10 PM EST
Friday, January 9th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EST
Saturday, January 10th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 PM EST
Sunday, January 18th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:10 PM EST
Monday, January 19th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 1:10 PM EST
Friday, January 23rd @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EST
Saturday, January 24th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EST
Wednesday, January 28th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM EST
Friday, January 30th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM EST
Saturday, January 31st @ Florida Everblades - 7:00 PM EST
FEBRUARY
Tuesday, February 3rd @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 10:30 AM EST
Wednesday, February 4th vs. Florida Everblades - 7:10 PM EST
Friday, February 6th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST
Wednesday, February 11th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST
Friday, February 13th vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:10 PM EST
Saturday, February 14th vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:10 PM EST
Monday, February 16th vs. Adirondack Thunder - 2:10 PM EST
Friday, February 20th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EST
Saturday, February 21st @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM EST
Sunday, February 22nd @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 PM EST
Thursday, February 26th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST
Saturday, February 28th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 PM EST
MARCH
Sunday, March 1st @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 3:00 PM EST
Friday, March 6th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EDT
Saturday, March 7th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EDT
Sunday, March 8th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM EDT
Wednesday, March 11th vs. Florida Everblades - 10:30 AM EDT
Thursday, March 12th vs. Florida Everblades - 7:10 PM EDT
Sunday, March 15th vs. South Carolina - 3:10 PM EDT
Wednesday, March 18th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EDT
Friday, March 20th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EDT
Sunday, March 22nd @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 PM EDT
Thursday, March 26th vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:10 PM EDT
Friday, March 27th vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:10 PM EDT
Saturday, March 28th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EDT
APRIL
Thursday, April 2nd @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EDT
Friday, April 3rd vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EDT
Saturday, April 4th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EDT
Friday, April 10th vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:10 PM EDT
Saturday, April 11th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EDT
Sunday, April 12th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 PM EDT
**ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**
