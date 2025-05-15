Gladiators 2025-26 Schedule Revealed, Season Opener Set for October 18th vs. Utah

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced on Thursday the club's schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Gladiators will begin their 72-game campaign on home ice on Saturday, October 18th against the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 PM.

Atlanta will renew its rivalries with familiar South Division opponents with matchups vs the Florida Everblades (7x), Orlando Solar Bears (8x), Savannah Ghost Pirates (12x), South Carolina Stingrays (9x), Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12x), and Jacksonville Icemen (12x) this season.

In addition to their in-division foes, the Gladiators will also face three out-of-division opponents, including the ECHL's newest franchise, the Greensboro Gargoyles. They will play the Mountain Division's Utah Grizzlies (5x), as well as the North Division's Adirondack Thunder (3x), and Greensboro Gargoyles (4x).

The annual Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and All-Star Fan Fest will take place on January 19, 2026 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, TX, the home of the Allen Americans.

The Gladiators' longest homestand of the season spans seven games from November 22nd to December 7th, while the longest road trip spans nine games from February 20th to March 8th.

The full 2025-26 schedule can be found below. All start times are subject to change.

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 18th vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 PM EDT

Sunday, October 19th vs. Utah Grizzlies - 3:10 PM EDT

Friday, October 24th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM EDT

Saturday, October 25th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EDT

Sunday, October 26th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM EDT

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 1st vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EDT

Sunday, November 2nd vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3:10 PM EST

Wednesday, November 5th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 10:30 AM EST

Friday, November 7th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST

Saturday, November 8th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 PM EST

Friday, November 14th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EST

Saturday, November 15th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST

Saturday, November 22nd vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, November 23rd vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3:10 PM EST

Saturday, November 29th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, November 30th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:10 PM EST

DECEMBER

Friday, December 5th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, December 6th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, December 7th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 3:10 PM EST

Wednesday, December 10th @ Utah Grizzlies - 9:10 PM EST

Friday, December 12th @ Utah Grizzlies - 9:10 PM EST

Saturday, December 13th @ Utah Grizzlies - 9:10 PM EST

Wednesday, December 17th @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 PM EST

Friday, December 19th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, December 20th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST

Sunday, December 21st vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:10 PM EST

Friday, December 26th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST

Saturday, December 27th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, December 28th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:10 PM EST

JANUARY

Friday, January 2nd @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST

Saturday, January 3rd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:10 PM EST

Friday, January 9th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, January 10th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 PM EST

Sunday, January 18th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:10 PM EST

Monday, January 19th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 1:10 PM EST

Friday, January 23rd @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EST

Saturday, January 24th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EST

Wednesday, January 28th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM EST

Friday, January 30th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM EST

Saturday, January 31st @ Florida Everblades - 7:00 PM EST

FEBRUARY

Tuesday, February 3rd @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 10:30 AM EST

Wednesday, February 4th vs. Florida Everblades - 7:10 PM EST

Friday, February 6th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST

Wednesday, February 11th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST

Friday, February 13th vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, February 14th vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:10 PM EST

Monday, February 16th vs. Adirondack Thunder - 2:10 PM EST

Friday, February 20th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EST

Saturday, February 21st @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM EST

Sunday, February 22nd @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 PM EST

Thursday, February 26th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST

Saturday, February 28th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 PM EST

MARCH

Sunday, March 1st @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 3:00 PM EST

Friday, March 6th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EDT

Saturday, March 7th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EDT

Sunday, March 8th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM EDT

Wednesday, March 11th vs. Florida Everblades - 10:30 AM EDT

Thursday, March 12th vs. Florida Everblades - 7:10 PM EDT

Sunday, March 15th vs. South Carolina - 3:10 PM EDT

Wednesday, March 18th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EDT

Friday, March 20th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EDT

Sunday, March 22nd @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 PM EDT

Thursday, March 26th vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:10 PM EDT

Friday, March 27th vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:10 PM EDT

Saturday, March 28th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EDT

APRIL

Thursday, April 2nd @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EDT

Friday, April 3rd vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EDT

Saturday, April 4th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EDT

Friday, April 10th vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:10 PM EDT

Saturday, April 11th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EDT

Sunday, April 12th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 PM EDT

**ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**







