Idaho Steelheads Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) announced the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena set for Oct. 24th when Idaho hosts Utah at 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads will begin the campaign on the road for a three-in-three weekend vs. the Tahoe Knight Monsters Oct. 17th, 18th, and 19th before beginning play on home ice on Oct. 24th vs. Utah. Idaho is slated to play 36 regular season home games at the Idaho Central Arena.

25 of the 36 Steelheads home games will be played on either Friday or Saturday with Idaho welcoming 11 different opponents to the Idaho Central Arena during the seven-month regular season which runs from Oct. 24th through Apr. 12. The Steelheads will host four different out-of- division opponents this season for three separate three-game series' including the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Trois-Rivières Lions, South Carolina Stingrays, and first year club Greensboro Gargoyles.

Idaho will host a season long nine-game homestand from Mar. 18th to Apr. 4th and will embark on a season long six-game road trip from Feb. 13th to Feb. 28th.

Full breakdown of opponents this season:

9X - Tahoe Knight Monsters (3 home, 6 away)

9X - Tulsa Oilers (3 home, 6 away)

8X - Rapid City Rush (5 home, 3 away)

8X - Wichita Thunder (2 home, 6 away)

7X - Allen Americans (5 home, 2 away)

7X - Utah Grizzlies (3 home, 4 away)

6X - Kansas City Mavericks (3 home, 3 away)

3X - Greensboro Gargoyles (3 home)

3X - South Carolina Stingrays (3 home)

3X - Trois-Rivières Lions (3 home)

3X - Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3 home)

3X - Orlando Solar Bears (3 away)

3X - Norfolk Admirals (3 away)

