Idaho Steelheads Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) announced the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena set for Oct. 24th when Idaho hosts Utah at 7:10 p.m.
The Steelheads will begin the campaign on the road for a three-in-three weekend vs. the Tahoe Knight Monsters Oct. 17th, 18th, and 19th before beginning play on home ice on Oct. 24th vs. Utah. Idaho is slated to play 36 regular season home games at the Idaho Central Arena.
25 of the 36 Steelheads home games will be played on either Friday or Saturday with Idaho welcoming 11 different opponents to the Idaho Central Arena during the seven-month regular season which runs from Oct. 24th through Apr. 12. The Steelheads will host four different out-of- division opponents this season for three separate three-game series' including the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Trois-Rivières Lions, South Carolina Stingrays, and first year club Greensboro Gargoyles.
Idaho will host a season long nine-game homestand from Mar. 18th to Apr. 4th and will embark on a season long six-game road trip from Feb. 13th to Feb. 28th.
Full breakdown of opponents this season:
9X - Tahoe Knight Monsters (3 home, 6 away)
9X - Tulsa Oilers (3 home, 6 away)
8X - Rapid City Rush (5 home, 3 away)
8X - Wichita Thunder (2 home, 6 away)
7X - Allen Americans (5 home, 2 away)
7X - Utah Grizzlies (3 home, 4 away)
6X - Kansas City Mavericks (3 home, 3 away)
3X - Greensboro Gargoyles (3 home)
3X - South Carolina Stingrays (3 home)
3X - Trois-Rivières Lions (3 home)
3X - Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3 home)
3X - Orlando Solar Bears (3 away)
3X - Norfolk Admirals (3 away)
Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2025
- Gladiators 2025-26 Schedule Revealed, Season Opener Set for October 18th vs. Utah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Game Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Reading Royals
- Railers Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Release 2025-26 Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Solar Bears Announce Dates for Opening Night and School Day Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Iowa Heartlanders 2025-2026 Schedule Is Released - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers Unveil 2025-26 Season Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Maine Mariners Reveal 2025-2026 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Releases 2025-26 Schedule - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Unveil Schedule for the 2025-26 Season - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2025-26 ECHL Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
- Steelheads Announce 2024-25 Team Award Winners
- Francesco Arcuri Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss
- Nick Canade and Ryan Gagnon Score in 4-2 Loss vs. Kansas City
- Parker Berge Named to 2024-25 ECHL All-Rookie Team