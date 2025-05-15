Iowa Heartlanders 2025-2026 Schedule Is Released
May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule, which begins at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Heartlanders have two home games against Tulsa opening weekend - Fri., Oct. 17th and Sun, Oct. 19th. Iowa plays 36 home games at Xtream Arena in the 2025-26 season.
Building on our best season ever (in more than just wins): The Heartlanders are coming off the team's best season ever last year and are looking to make 2025-26 even better! Last season, the team qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time ever with 83 points (3rd in Central Division), then took division rival Fort Wayne to 7 games in the Central Division Semifinals, which included two wins at Xtream Arena in our first-ever home playoff games. Additionally, in the stands, four of the ten best-attended games in team history happened in the 2024-25 season.
Make sure you're here: The Heartlanders are planning theme nights and a promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season, with details announced this summer. We will be offering a variety of ticket plans and corporate partnership opportunities.
Be the first to score the best seats, exclusive ticket availability, and unforgettable in-game experiences-join the 2025-26 Iowa Heartlanders Season Waitlist now and get notified the moment tickets go on sale: https://bit.ly/2526heartlanderswaitlist
For tickets call 319-569-4625 or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to learn more about ticket package options or group ticket pricing for company outings, birthday parties or community groups of 10 or more.
For Corporate Partnerships call 319-855-1775 or info@iowaheartlnaders.com. Align your business with the excitement of the Heartlanders coming off their best season yet. Partnerships can range from in-arena signage, such as dasherboards and video board advertisements, to digital and social media collaborations, reaching over 20,000 followers. Our team is eager to work with businesses to create tailored corporate partnership packages that meet specific marketing and business objectives.
Game times: All weekday home games begin at 7:00 p.m., except for the team's annual Best Field Trip Ever Day on Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Saturday home games start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday home games feature 3:00 p.m. puck drops. The Heartlanders play 27 of their 36 home games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this season.
Who's coming to town?: The Heartlanders are set to take on a number of Central Division rivals at Xtream Arena for most of the 2025-26 season, with 30 home games against teams from the Central Division. This includes multiple visits from Bloomington, Indy, Toledo, Kalamazoo, Cincinnati and Fort Wayne. Also, regional foe Kansas City and the Heartlanders renew their rivalry for six games (3 at Xtream Arena) in 2025-26.
Breakdown: Here is a breakdown of our games vs. opponents this season. In total, 58 of our 72 games are against the Central Division.
Central Division
Bloomington: 13 games (5 home)
Cincinnati: 11 games (7 home)
Indy: 9 games (6 home)
Toledo: 9 games (4 home)
Kalamazoo: 9 games (5 home)
Fort Wayne: 7 games (3 home)
Mountain Division
Kansas City: 6 games (3 home)
Tulsa: 4 games (2 home)
Wichita: 1 game (1 home)
South Division
Jacksonville: 2 games (0 home)
Orlando: 1 game (0 home)
2025-26 schedule (home games bolded, all times central)
October 2025 (4 home games, 3 road games)
Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa
Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Sunday, October 19 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa
Friday, October 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo
Saturday, October 25 at 3:30 p.m. at Kalamazoo
Wednesday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
Friday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
November 2025 (8 home games, 5 road games)
Saturday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
Friday, November 7 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati
Saturday, November 8 at 3:05 p.m. at Cincinnati
Sunday, November 9 at 4:15 p.m. at Toledo
Friday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Sunday, November 16 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Wednesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
Friday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Sunday, November 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Wednesday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Friday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Saturday, November 29 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
December 2025 (5 home games, 6 road games)
Wednesday, December 3 at 7:05 p.m. at Kansas City
Wednesday, December 10 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Kansas City (Best Field Trip Ever Game)
Friday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo
Saturday, December 13 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Toledo
Wednesday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy
Friday, December 19 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo
Saturday, December 20 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo
Friday, December 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Saturday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Sunday, December 28 at 4:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Wednesday, December 31 at 7:05 p.m. at Kansas City
January 2026 (5 home games, 8 road games)
Friday, January 2 at 7:05 p.m. at Tulsa
Saturday, January 3 at 7:05 p.m. at Tulsa
Friday, January 9 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo
Saturday, January 10 at 3:30 p.m. at Kalamazoo
Sunday, January 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo
Wednesday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
Friday, January 16 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo
Saturday, January 17 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Toledo
Friday, January 23 at 6:00 p.m. at Orlando
Saturday, January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Jacksonville
Sunday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Jacksonville
Friday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City
Saturday, January 31 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy
February 2026 (7 home games, 5 road games)
Sunday, February 1 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Indy
Wednesday, February 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Kansas City
Friday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne
Saturday, February 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy
Wednesday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
Friday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
Saturday, February 14 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
Wednesday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wichita
Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Saturday, February 21 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Friday, February 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy
Saturday, February 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy
March 2026 (4 home games, 7 road games)
Saturday, March 1 at 4:15 p.m. at Toledo
Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne
Friday, March 13 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati
Saturday, March 14 at 3:05 p.m. at Cincinnati
Wednesday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City
Friday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Sunday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Saturday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Sunday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
April 2026 (3 home games, 2 road games)
Friday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne
Saturday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne
Friday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy
Saturday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy
Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Indy
