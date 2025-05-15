Iowa Heartlanders 2025-2026 Schedule Is Released

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule, which begins at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Heartlanders have two home games against Tulsa opening weekend - Fri., Oct. 17th and Sun, Oct. 19th. Iowa plays 36 home games at Xtream Arena in the 2025-26 season.

Building on our best season ever (in more than just wins): The Heartlanders are coming off the team's best season ever last year and are looking to make 2025-26 even better! Last season, the team qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time ever with 83 points (3rd in Central Division), then took division rival Fort Wayne to 7 games in the Central Division Semifinals, which included two wins at Xtream Arena in our first-ever home playoff games. Additionally, in the stands, four of the ten best-attended games in team history happened in the 2024-25 season.

Make sure you're here: The Heartlanders are planning theme nights and a promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season, with details announced this summer. We will be offering a variety of ticket plans and corporate partnership opportunities.

Be the first to score the best seats, exclusive ticket availability, and unforgettable in-game experiences-join the 2025-26 Iowa Heartlanders Season Waitlist now

For tickets call 319-569-4625 or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to learn more about ticket package options or group ticket pricing for company outings, birthday parties or community groups of 10 or more.

For Corporate Partnerships call 319-855-1775 or info@iowaheartlnaders.com. Partnerships can range from in-arena signage, such as dasherboards and video board advertisements, to digital and social media collaborations, reaching over 20,000 followers.

Game times: All weekday home games begin at 7:00 p.m., except for the team's annual Best Field Trip Ever Day on Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Saturday home games start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday home games feature 3:00 p.m. puck drops. The Heartlanders play 27 of their 36 home games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this season.

Who's coming to town?: The Heartlanders are set to take on a number of Central Division rivals at Xtream Arena for most of the 2025-26 season, with 30 home games against teams from the Central Division. This includes multiple visits from Bloomington, Indy, Toledo, Kalamazoo, Cincinnati and Fort Wayne. Also, regional foe Kansas City and the Heartlanders renew their rivalry for six games (3 at Xtream Arena) in 2025-26.

Breakdown: Here is a breakdown of our games vs. opponents this season. In total, 58 of our 72 games are against the Central Division.

Central Division

Bloomington: 13 games (5 home)

Cincinnati: 11 games (7 home)

Indy: 9 games (6 home)

Toledo: 9 games (4 home)

Kalamazoo: 9 games (5 home)

Fort Wayne: 7 games (3 home)

Mountain Division

Kansas City: 6 games (3 home)

Tulsa: 4 games (2 home)

Wichita: 1 game (1 home)

South Division

Jacksonville: 2 games (0 home)

Orlando: 1 game (0 home)

2025-26 schedule (home games bolded, all times central)

October 2025 (4 home games, 3 road games)

Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa

Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Sunday, October 19 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa

Friday, October 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo

Saturday, October 25 at 3:30 p.m. at Kalamazoo

Wednesday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

Friday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

November 2025 (8 home games, 5 road games)

Saturday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

Friday, November 7 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati

Saturday, November 8 at 3:05 p.m. at Cincinnati

Sunday, November 9 at 4:15 p.m. at Toledo

Friday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Sunday, November 16 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Wednesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Friday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Sunday, November 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Wednesday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Friday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Saturday, November 29 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

December 2025 (5 home games, 6 road games)

Wednesday, December 3 at 7:05 p.m. at Kansas City

Wednesday, December 10 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Kansas City (Best Field Trip Ever Game)

Friday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo

Saturday, December 13 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Toledo

Wednesday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy

Friday, December 19 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo

Saturday, December 20 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo

Friday, December 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Saturday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Sunday, December 28 at 4:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Wednesday, December 31 at 7:05 p.m. at Kansas City

January 2026 (5 home games, 8 road games)

Friday, January 2 at 7:05 p.m. at Tulsa

Saturday, January 3 at 7:05 p.m. at Tulsa

Friday, January 9 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo

Saturday, January 10 at 3:30 p.m. at Kalamazoo

Sunday, January 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo

Wednesday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Friday, January 16 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo

Saturday, January 17 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Toledo

Friday, January 23 at 6:00 p.m. at Orlando

Saturday, January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Jacksonville

Sunday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Jacksonville

Friday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City

Saturday, January 31 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy

February 2026 (7 home games, 5 road games)

Sunday, February 1 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Indy

Wednesday, February 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Kansas City

Friday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne

Saturday, February 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy

Wednesday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Friday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Saturday, February 14 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Wednesday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wichita

Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Saturday, February 21 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Friday, February 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy

Saturday, February 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy

March 2026 (4 home games, 7 road games)

Saturday, March 1 at 4:15 p.m. at Toledo

Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne

Friday, March 13 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati

Saturday, March 14 at 3:05 p.m. at Cincinnati

Wednesday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City

Friday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Sunday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Saturday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Sunday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

April 2026 (3 home games, 2 road games)

Friday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne

Friday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy

Saturday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy

Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Indy







